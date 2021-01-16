FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rexnord Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Rexnord stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rexnord by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

