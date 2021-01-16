FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Lowered by KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $7.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.47. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

