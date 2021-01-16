FY2020 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.13.

Shares of TDOC opened at $225.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,047 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

