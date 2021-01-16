FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nikon Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nikon in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NINOY stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

