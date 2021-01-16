FY2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Increased by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 257,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.