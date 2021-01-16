FY2021 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Lifted by William Blair

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NYSE:AMN opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

