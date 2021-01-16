FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Increased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $29.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

