FY2021 EPS Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.51). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $688.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.