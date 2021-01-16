FY2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

