FY2023 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 786,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

