Fyooz (FYZ) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $230,881.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00044584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00115169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00241863 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,686.99 or 0.87828382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058819 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,556,544 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io.

Fyooz Token Trading

