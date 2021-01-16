G.Research Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Hold

G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

LXRX opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 314,823 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

