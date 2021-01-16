G.Research Weighs in on General Electric’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at G.Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for General Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.