Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $142.00

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $142.00 and traded as low as $100.44. Galapagos shares last traded at $101.72, with a volume of 132,523 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.52.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 17.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 86.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

