Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPEY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GLPEY opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

