GameCredits (GAME) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $84,153.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00398455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,473,815 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

