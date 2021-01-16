Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Up 5.2%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s share price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 726,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 533,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

GMDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.