Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $101,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $308,697.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGE opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

