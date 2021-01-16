Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,576,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.