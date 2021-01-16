Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,851.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,572.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,889.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,650.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,281.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.35.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

