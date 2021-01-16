Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,432 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in UGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,786,000 after purchasing an additional 150,024 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UGI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in UGI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 259,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.