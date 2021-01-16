Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $67.24 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

