Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

