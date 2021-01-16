Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,388 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $422,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,869,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,165.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

