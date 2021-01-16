Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 74,526 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,526 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.77 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,445. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.