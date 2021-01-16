Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 85 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,449 shares of company stock worth $13,842,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $168.57 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

