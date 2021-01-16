GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

