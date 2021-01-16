Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.15.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.81. 583,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,351. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $263.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

