Genesco (NYSE:GCO) PT Raised to $43.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Genesco alerts:

NYSE GCO opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.