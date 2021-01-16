Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) (CVE:GIS) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 224,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 150,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Genesis Metals Corp. (GIS.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Chevrier Gold deposit that covers an area of 275 square kilometers in Quebec; and 100% interest in the October Gold Property, which covers 203 square kilometers in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

