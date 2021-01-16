Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $283.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.63 million to $295.65 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $438.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

Several analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. 1,275,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,784. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.