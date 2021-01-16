Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.