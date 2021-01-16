Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 6,750 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $464,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 407,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

