GeyserCoin Market Capitalization Tops $20,256.01 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,256.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136,499.05 or 3.74186434 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,385,063 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

