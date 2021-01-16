GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Trading Up 15.7%

Shares of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) shot up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.55. 5,920,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 2,444,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigCapital3 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

