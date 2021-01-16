Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

GVDBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF traded down $61.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,000.00. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,061.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4,123.60. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $2,748.00 and a 12 month high of $4,481.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

