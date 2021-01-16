Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 151. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GJNSY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.