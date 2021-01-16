Glencore plc (GLEN.L)’s (GLEN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

GLEN opened at GBX 279.90 ($3.66) on Thursday. Glencore plc has a one year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company has a market cap of £37.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.75.

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

