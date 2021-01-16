Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) Trading Down 20.5%

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) fell 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.32. 177,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 126,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

The company has a market cap of C$33.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) Company Profile (CVE:JET)

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

