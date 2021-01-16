Global Payments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,735 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,379% compared to the average volume of 312 put options.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.23.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

