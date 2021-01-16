Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 74.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.98 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

