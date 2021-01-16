Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $308.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

