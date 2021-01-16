Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.