Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $7.12 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA opened at $224.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.14. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.40.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.