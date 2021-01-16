Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $97.14 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

