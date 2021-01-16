Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 1,030 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after acquiring an additional 291,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,856,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Splunk by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 646,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 89,470 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $99,373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,707 shares of company stock worth $5,950,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $169.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.