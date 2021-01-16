Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

LLY opened at $190.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $191.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

