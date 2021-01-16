Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 11,260 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MetLife by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in MetLife by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

