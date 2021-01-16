Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 19,837 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.