Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (GRR.V) (CVE:GRR) Trading Up 5.3%

Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (GRR.V) (CVE:GRR)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 684,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 131,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (GRR.V) (CVE:GRR)

Golden Reign Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its primary exploration and evaluation asset is the San Albino-Murra mining concession located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (GRR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (GRR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.